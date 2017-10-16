Jake Fried Hand Drawn Paper Trail!

Posted on By David Allen

Jake Fried began his artistic career as a painter, but as he went through the process of layering and modifying images, he realized what truly interested him was the way the images metamorphosed in the course of making a painting and he changed tracks to become an animator. In recent years his films have been widely shown internationally, including at the Tate Modern, Sundance Film Festival, and on Adult Swim and Netflix.

#Inkwood #JakeFried #HandDrawn #Art #Video #PaperTrail #Images #Film #PaperTrailVideo #JakeFriedArtwork #Artist #BlackandWhite

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.