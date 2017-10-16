This is London Food Tech Week!

It is that time again when tech and food become the focus of one single event, its London Food Tech Week! Events will take place at various locations across Central London starting from October 30th to November 3rd, 2017. There is a range of tickets available starting with the Standard Passport at £1,000, the Premium Passport at £1,500 and the VIP Passport priced at £10,000, all prices are plus VAT. The question is are you going and what are you looking forward to seeing, or should we say tasting!

London Food Tech Week is the world’s largest week-long showcase and collaboration of the companies and trends transforming the Food ecosystem using technology. We’re not a conference. We’re a festival celebrating and connecting all the incredible people, companies and innovations in Food Tech. Designed to educate, foster partnerships, and help businesses enhance their impact on Food Tech.

