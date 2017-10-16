This is London Food Tech Week!

Posted on By David Allen

It is that time again when tech and food become the focus of one single event, its London Food Tech Week! Events will take place at various locations across Central London starting from October 30th to November 3rd, 2017. There is a range of tickets available starting with the Standard Passport at £1,000, the Premium Passport at £1,500 and the VIP Passport priced at £10,000, all prices are plus VAT. The question is are you going and what are you looking forward to seeing, or should we say tasting!

London Food Tech Week is the world’s largest week-long showcase and collaboration of the companies and trends transforming the Food ecosystem using technology. We’re not a conference. We’re a festival celebrating and connecting all the incredible people, companies and innovations in Food Tech. Designed to educate, foster partnerships, and help businesses enhance their impact on Food Tech.

#BoroughMarket #YFood #LondonFoodTechWeek #Food #Tech #London #Passport #FoodTechVillage #FoodStartUps #TechStartUps

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.