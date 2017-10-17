Burritos to people via drone!

Drone deliveries are not that new, but getting your lunch delivered no matter where you are is cool. So, Guzman y Gomez, the burrito guys have got together with drone guys Project Wing to do just that. It is early days, but this is the future of fast food and you don’t have to give a tip either! The first paying customer has received their order and from here it is just a matter of time before we get to hear that familiar buzzing sound of the drone landing outside, let’s hope that the neighbours don’t get there first.

At Guzman y Gomez, we want to completely reinvent fast food for the 21st century. We have already started by making fast food better for you – by using fresher and healthier ingredients -, but this is just the beginning. We plan to completely change the way people order and eat GYG and we look forward to partnering with Project Wing on what we think may be the future of food delivery.

