Piccadilly Lights Switch On The Future!

Piccadilly Circus has been a famous London landmark for years, with its bright advertising and the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain with either Eros or his brother Anteros. However, earlier this year the corner went dark as the iconic advertising screen on the London Pavilion was switched off. Some months later the lights are back on and using the latest technology advertisers are able to take advantage of the six rotating sections or take over the whole screen for a second or two.

The Piccadilly Lights owned by Landsec will reveal its huge screen upgrade in autumn. The old screens will be replaced with Europe’s largest single digital screen, which will retain its renowned curved shape, surface area and its ability to have a patchwork appearance. Advertisers will be able to take advantage of the screen’s ability to rotate between six full-motion sections, which will be shared, while also having the chance to harness brief single-brand takeovers of the complete screen.

