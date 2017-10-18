Godless Is No Mans Land!

Posted on By David Allen

Frank Griffin, an outlaw terrorizing the 1880s American West, hunts down Roy Goode, his partner turned enemy. Roy hides out at a ranch as Frank’s chase leads him to La Belle, New Mexico – a town mysteriously made up entirely of women.

You can catch Godless on Netflix, it is a seven part TV series from Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank, starring Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, and Jeff Daniels.

#Godless #Western #Texas #NewMexico #WildWest #Outlaws #Marshall #Ranchers #RoyGoode #FrankGriffin #TownOfWomen #LaBelle

