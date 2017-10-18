Godless Is No Mans Land!

Frank Griffin, an outlaw terrorizing the 1880s American West, hunts down Roy Goode, his partner turned enemy. Roy hides out at a ranch as Frank’s chase leads him to La Belle, New Mexico – a town mysteriously made up entirely of women.

You can catch Godless on Netflix, it is a seven part TV series from Steven Soderbergh and Scott Frank, starring Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, and Jeff Daniels.

