And Now From Norwich! Its The #NorwichSciFest

This autumn it’s your chance to explore the wonders of the universe, meet the scientists whose research has changed our world and debate some big questions with some big-thinkers, at the Norwich Science Festival.

Enjoy nine days of inspirational exhibitions, sensational shows and an abundance of hand-on science and engineering activities for all ages and all levels of knowledge, plus a dedicated week-long learning programme for schools, youth groups and home educators.

The action starts this weekend with many of the events being free, you have no excuse for not attending this regional showcase highlighting technology, science, careers and education. One thing that you notice from the videos and images is that this looks like fun, you cannot argue with that! Check out the Norwich Science Festival website for more details.

#Norwich #Norfolk #NorwichScienceFestival #Science #Festival #TheForumNorwich #BBCLookEast #Anglia