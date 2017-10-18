Self Aware Rumu from Robot House!

Imagine that robot vacuum cleaner that you have at home becoming self-aware and moving around your home checking out all of your stuff and cleaning up behind it. This might sound like a version of the rise of the machines, but it is, in fact, a cool game. You get to play the part of Rumu the robot vacuum cleaner, what games will you be able to get up to. Rumu will be available on Steam from the end of the year.

Rumu is an intimate, narrative-driven adventure game about a robot vacuum cleaner becoming self-aware. You are RUMU – a robot designed to clean, and to love. You awake in a fully automated Smart Home. Your only companions are Sabrina, the house AI and watchful guide, and the home’s dysfunctional cast of semi-intelligent devices. It’s your job to keep the home spotless, cleaning up after your eccentric creators David and Cecily.

