Launch Trailer For Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus!

Bethesda challenges us to save the USA from the Nazi invasion by forcing a second American Revolution. The Nazis are technically advanced, motivated and have virtually unlimited resources, you are the resistance, low on resources and manpower, but you have nothing to lose. That sounds like a formidable fighting force to me. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus “Welcome to Amerika” Pack will cost around £43 from Amazon at the end of the month.

AMERICA, 1961 – Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

