They Are The Justice League Of Heroes!

Posted on By David Allen

They Are The Justice League Of Heroes! http://techmash.co.uk/2017/10/19/justice-league-posters/

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman (Ben Affleck) , Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) —it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

#JusticeLeague #Batman #WonderWoman #Aquaman #Cyborg #TheFlash #Superman #DCComics #LeagueOfHeroes #BruceWayne #DianaPrince

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.