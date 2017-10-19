These Guys Are Newly Single!

Posted on By David Allen

Newly Single will be showing at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Monday 27th November, 2017. It stars Adam Christian Clark, Jennifer Kim, Molly C. Quinn, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Rémy Bennett, Greg Gilreath, Raychel Diane Weiner, and Marguerite Moreau.

On the heels of booking a life-changing motion picture, Astor Williams Stevenson drives away his girlfriend and aggressively re-enters the LA dating scene. The film director finds himself alone and prowling; looking for love, sating his lust, and searching through the darkness of downtown Los Angeles.

