12 Strong! They Are The Horsemen!

12 Strong follows on after the events of 9/11, a team of special forces head into Afghanistan to fight the Taliban and search out Al Qaeda. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Austin Stowell, Trevante Rhodes, Rob Riggle, William Fichtner and Elsa Pataky. It will be in cinemas in January!

12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies.

#911 #NewYork #Terrorists #SpecialForces #12Strong #12StrongMovie #Taliban #AlQaeda #Afghanistan