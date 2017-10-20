Frank Castle Is The Punisher!

Posted on By David Allen

You do not want to get on the wrong side of Frank Castle, he is the Punisher and he will make you pay for what you have done! Marvel’s The Punisher premieres globally November 17, only on Netflix.

A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy. Known throughout New York City as The Punisher, Frank Castle must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

