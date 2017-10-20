@KFC Follows 11 Herbs And Spices!

If you check out the KFC Twitter account you will notice that they have over a million followers, but they only follow eleven people. If you take a look at the People followed by KFC page you cannot fail to notice that there are five Spice Girls and six people named Herb! That is it, you have got it, KFC follows eleven herbs and spices, just like its secret recipe! Nicely done KFC!

