Beachboard The Electric Surfboard For The Beach!

How do you get your surfboard from the road to the sea without having to carry it all the way? The answer is simple, you turn your surfboard into a cool Beachboard and ride your way down to the edge of the sea. This ingenious idea makes getting to waves easy and it saves your energy for what really matters, getting on the board and riding the waves. The Beachboard unit turns your surfboard into a 4×4, but it is still in its early stages. You can help by pledging $2,700 to the project, in return you will be in line for one of the first production models.

The Beach Board. Surf the beach and the ocean. Turn your surfboard into a Beachboard. This is an off-road electric platform which will accommodate virtually any surfboard. Ride your board to the waves then detach the board in seconds and surf. The 4-wheel steering and reverse features allows for a tight turning radius. Hand controls operate forward, reverse, brake and speed with one hand. The frame is built out of a light weight aluminum and we use 15″ fat-tires.

