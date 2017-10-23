At Last It’s The End Of The Effing World!

James is a loner who doesn’t engage with other people. His world is one of violent inner fantasies. No one talks to him at school, and he’s happy with that. But everything changes in an instant when new girl Alyssa accosts him in the canteen… Alyssa is teenage angst made flesh. She feels estranged from her mum, hates her stepdad, and rejects pretty much everyone she meets. That is until she sees James sitting alone one day… Alyssa sees a kindred spirit in James – just as he identifies her as a potential victim. And so their journey begins.