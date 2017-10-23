Whose Mouth Can Take This Giant Skittle?

It’s October once again and now, in what is turning into some type of tradition, we give ourselves the task of oversizing one of our favourite Halloween candies. This year we pinpointed the Skittle as what may have been a nearly undoable task and had to find a way. There’s no use eating an entire bag of skittles anymore. Just make one giant one!

There are plenty of big mouths around these days, so it is great they Healthy Junk Food guys have come up with this giant Skittle, you can even make one for yourself if you dare! That leaves us with just one question, who do you think could fit this right into their mouth?

