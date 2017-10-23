#TEOFW The Most Boring Town On The Planet!

Posted on By David Allen

The End of the F***ing World. An 8-part darkly comic road trip tale, The End of the F***ing World invites viewers into the confused lives of teen outsiders James and Alyssa as they decide to escape from their families and embark on a road trip to find Alyssa’s estranged father. As the pair get caught up in a series of violent events, they find themselves on a journey of discovery that becomes progressively ominous, trailed by two uniquely mismatched police detectives – played by BAFTA-winning Wunmi Mosaku and Gemma Whelan.

The End of the F***ing World can be seen on Tuesday 24th October at 10.20pm on Channel 4 and then all episodes will then immediately be available exclusively on All 4. It will be starring Alex Lawther, Jessica Barden, Gemma Whelan, Wunmi Mosaku, Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley and Navin Chowdhry.

