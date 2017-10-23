ONO The Fidget For Grown Ups!

Everyone fidgets with something – whether it’s tapping your foot, clicking your pen, biting you nails, or something else. Fidget spinners have recently dominated the market, but unfortunately most work more as a toy than something you can use professionally. We wanted to create a professional tool that you could use to keep your hand busy without looking like you’re playing with a toy.

Back this project with just $22 and you could be getting your hands or rather hand on one of the first ONO Roller relaxation devices off the production line! That should be enough to help you relax, while stressing out your family and friends who were just too slow to get one this cheap!

#ONO #ONORoller #Fidget #FidgetSpinner #Toy #Relax #Stress #NewDevice #Calm #Chill