Zombie Apocalypse Has Started In London!

Some commuters would have been in for a shock as they walked along the Southbank in London as the rage virus spreads to the city. Zombies invaded the area causing shock and terror. This event has been created to celebrate the return of The Walking Dead tonight on Fox. There were 100 zombies because the first episode of season 8 will be the 100th Walking Dead episode, have we really sat through 100 hours of zombie versus survivors?

100 ‘walkers’ in gory prosthetics descended on London today in celebration of the milestone 100th episode of the hit TV show The Walking Dead, which premieres on FOX tonight at 9pm. After a month-long audition process, eight hours in prosthetic make-up and twenty pints of fake blood, The Walking Dead fanatics emerged from the Southbank jetty at sunrise, turning Waterloo into ‘Walkerloo’, to the shock of bleary eyed Monday morning commuters.

