Zombie Apocalypse Has Started In London!

100 ‘walkers’ in gory prosthetics descended on London today in celebration of the milestone 100th episode of the hit TV show The Walking Dead, which premieres on FOX tonight at 9pm. After a month-long audition process, eight hours in prosthetic make-up and twenty pints of fake blood, The Walking Dead fanatics emerged from the Southbank jetty at sunrise, turning Waterloo into ‘Walkerloo’, to the shock of bleary eyed Monday morning commuters.

