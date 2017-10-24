TubeographyMovement The Stranger Photo Book!

The Stranger is a cool new book by Dan Rodriguez, but unlike most books, this is made up with images taken on the London Underground and forms the basis of Tubeography a movement that brings the underworld to the surface. The images must be taken on a smartphone camera

STRANGER – A still photography project that explores the role of the smartphone as a tool to find beauty in an era of surveillance capitalism.

