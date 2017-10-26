Egloo heats your home with a candle!

Posted on By David Allen

Egloo is composed by five elements: the base, the steel plate, the grill and the two domes. The base offers a space for the positioning of the steel plate which is divided into two parts to facilitate the cleaning: one for the water and the other one which contains wax and wooden wicks that, once you light them, will warm the domes up. The two parts of the steel plate are connected by magnets.

The Egloo will be going on sale very soon with a retail price of around €69 but if you back the project on Kickstarter you could get yourself a bargain, pledge at least €49 and one of the early models could be yours. It will come in natural terracotta with one refill, oil fragrance and the Egloo user guide, how cool is that?

#Egloo #Heater #Light #Scent #EglooHeater #TerracottaHeater #CandlePower #OilFragrance

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.