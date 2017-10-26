It’s MCN London Comic Con Time!

Gather round, gather round, MCM is drawing near and that means one thing, Exhibitors. Exhibitors everywhere! This year is bigger, better, and geekier than ever before, with loads of sweet treats and even more surprises! Take a look at the line-up below and marvel at all the awesome brands that are striding in and setting up in our halls.

Once again it is that time when we try and plan a few days off and head on over to the London ExCeL Centre at the Royal Victoria Dock in London. There are limited tickets available now with Sunday looking like the best option for those who are a bit late. The MCN London Comic Con opens on Friday 27th October at 10 am and closes on Sunday 29th October at 5 pm.

#MCNComicCon #London #Excel #ScienceFiction #Comics #Expo #MCNLondon #ComicCon #LondonComicCon