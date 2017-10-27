Fullmetal Alchemist The Legendary Comic!

Posted on By David Allen

Two brothers set out on a journey in order to take back everything they have lost. Fullmetal Alchemist is a legendary comic by Hiromu ARAKAWA that has sold over 70 million books worldwide. This emotional adventure finally gets a live-action version! An epic, highly-awaited fantasy action movie has begun to move!

Fullmetal Alchemist stars Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, Dean Fujioka, Ryuta Sato, Jun Kunimura, Fumiyo Kohinata and Yasuko Matsuyuki. It will be released in December this year!

