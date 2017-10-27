GardenSpace Is Your Robot Gardener!

Looking after a garden takes time and not all us have enough spare time to give the garden no matter what size the attention it needs. That is where GardenSpace can step in and keep an eye on things for us when we cannot be there. This is basically a robot that can water the plants and its built-in camera can become your eyes through the smartphone app.

GardenSpace is super easy to use. All you have to do is connect it to your water supply and your Wi-fi. The handy app is your garden command centre. Plus, it’s solar powered, so you never have to worry about plugging it in or swapping its batteries. And, it’s also great for the environment.

The GardenSpace is expected to be going on sale later on next year with a retail price of around $399, however if you head on over to the firms page on Kickstarter you can get one for just $239, which is a nice saving and works out a lot cheaper than paying someone to come in to do more or less the same duties. We all need a bit of help now and then, it is like having a gardener without the hassle of paying them!

