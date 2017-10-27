The Moose Designed Workstation Bag!

Not all of us need a laptop bag, but if we did it would probably be something this workstation style bag from Moose Designs. This is one bag that has clearly been designed by people who regularly carry a laptop around with them. It offers the user pull out walls on both sides, a touch screen pocket for smartphones, built-in USB charging port, 15 various sized pockets, its waterproof and makes working on the move easy.

The Moose Designs laptop bag is a professionally made, stylish and innovatively designed bag for mobile entrepreneurs, creators and adventurous people. This laptop bag is not just a laptop bag, it is a mobile workstation that does much more than just carry a laptop.

The Moose Workstation bag will be going on sale early next year with a retail price of around $199, but check out the bag on Kickstarter and you could get one by pledging just $99, now that has to be a bargain! This is one laptop bag that is almost guaranteed to turn heads and yet you will not notice because you will be too busy working, there is no rest for the wicked!

