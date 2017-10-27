Need That Game Is Retro Gaming Heaven!

Need That Game is a website for gamers, you can buy, sell or just look at the cool stuff on the site. The one thing that all users of the site have in common is that they love retro gaming. It makes no difference if you are a Sega, Nintendo or Commodore fan, there is probably something for you on the site. If that is not enough, you can get involved too, check out the Kickstarter page, they need funding for developments such as apps and exposure at gaming events, this could be your chance to be involved in something that is clearly going places.

Need That Game is a brand new website platform designed to allow people to buy and sell video games, consoles and accessories in a community that really understands its members. Our aim is to ensure that sellers get the best value for their games, as quickly as possible and with the lowest cost to them. At the same time, we also want to make it easy for keen gamers and collectors to find the games they need at the best possible price.

