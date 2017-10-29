Today’s Top #Gadget Tweets!

@BestHobbyIdeas Like and share if you think it`s fantastic! #Gadget #gadgets
Like and share if you think it`s fantastic!#Gadget #gadgets pic.twitter.com/3XebfiGDHS
— BestHobbyIdeas (@BestHobbyIdeas) October 28, 2017
@GadgetFlow CliQ Smart Wireless Sensor. Turn everyday objects into smart devices! #gadgetflow #gadgets
CliQ Smart Wireless Sensor https://t.co/FAG4ZxC6Ye Turn everyday objects into smart devices! #gadgetflow #gadgets pic.twitter.com/g8aCBLOfaT
— Gadget Flow (@GadgetFlow) October 28, 2017
@VRP_Consulting 5 weird and wonderful products powered by #AI #tech #DigitalTransformation #gadgets
5 weird and wonderful products powered by #AI#tech #DigitalTransformation #gadgetshttps://t.co/vH1yKfNu02
— VRP Consulting (@VRP_Consulting) October 19, 2017
@Techwormzz Samsung Unveils Bixby 2.0 With Ambitions to Take on Amazon’s Alexa #gadgets #tech #news
Samsung Unveils Bixby 2.0 With Ambitions to Take on Amazon's Alexa #gadgets #tech #news pic.twitter.com/Xiq6MUgyvk
— techwormz (@Techwormzz) October 29, 2017
@techeblog Hauk Designs steam-powered #Jeep has 6-wheels, might be craziest custom model yet #cars #geek #gadgets #technology
Hauk Designs steam-powered #Jeep has 6-wheels, might be craziest custom model yet. https://t.co/1NDVmfQbK0 #cars #geek #gadgets #technology pic.twitter.com/58sTdSMcGL
— TechEBlog (@techeblog) October 29, 2017
#Twitter #Tweets #Gadgets #GadgetNews #News #SocialMedia