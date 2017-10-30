Check Out The 1980’s Smarthome!

You might think that the smarthome, connected home or whatever you want to call it is a new thing powered by the internet of things allowing us to control household devices from our smartphones. Yet back the 80’s there were smartphones, they may not have as smart as they can be today, but none the less, at the time these homes were science fiction.

Using an IBM PC AT to control the lights in your house? YEP. Enjoy this history, setup, and demonstration of one of the X-10 Powerhouse and the HAL 2000 voice-controlled assistant!

