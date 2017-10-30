6 Cool Gadgets to Buy for Your Dog!

With my tech-head always firmly screwed on, I have started wondering what gadgets are available to make life easier for my Boston Terriers, Boston/bulldog mix, and I. So, I have done a little research, and these great gadgets are what I found.

Motorola Traks GPS Tracker

The big bonus of this GPS tracker is that you get a year of SIM service with it, so you don’t need to fret about monthly payments when you first start using it. It is a lightweight gadget that provides you with up-to-the-minute location reports on your critters, which is great for overly-attached owners like myself, as well as for those times you are away from home and need a little peace of mind.

Tractive Activity Tracker

Of all the activity monitors and tracking devices I looked at, the Tractive Activity Tracker has the most comprehensive solution. This is not just a tracker for if your pet goes missing, it provides a total platform. The SDK allows the Tractive to be used as not only a fitness tracker for Fido, but one for games for the two of you as well. There are a lot of cool mobile advancements and gadgets now, and this is just one of them that makes being a pet own better.

Sureflap Microchip Pet Door

This pet door is a different beast. It is linked to your Wi-Fi with a hub device, and it can be updated with the details of your dog’s microchip information. This means that only the animals you want coming through your pet door are able to. It also lets you review a record of your pet’s movements, which will allow you to calculate how long the dead bird has been lying in the hallway while you were busy having fun with real money slots!

Photizo Pet Therapy

This wand is already being used as complementary therapy by some vets, and has been approved for use on humans, too. The people-version will be available soon, and it provides pain relief for aching muscles.

A few strokes over an affected area did provide relief for my oldest Boston terrier after a day at the beach, and it seemed to reduce stress, too.

Hoover Vision One Fi Pet Vacuum

Animals shed, and some do so excessively. This vacuum cleaner is excellent, and it managed to let me restore a rug that I thought was going to need to be thrown out.

Andrew James 4-Day Pet Feeder

There are four compartments in this pet feeder that rotate, and these allow you to feed your animal in appropriate portions.

What I found very helpful is that, by keeping some compartments empty, my bulldog/Boston mix,

Betty, started picking up that she should eat her food when it was in front of her and that grazing would leave her with a less-than-full tummy.

What makes this my favourite item on the list, however, besides the constant water supply, is that you can record a message that will be played to your pet by means of a hidden microphone and speaker! You may be out of sight, buy you won’t be out of mind, just like they are with you.

