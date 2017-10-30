Creative Halloween Costumes Based on Popular Culture!

Halloween is one of the most fun-filled times of year, and the costumes that go along with this holiday are a wonderful way to finally prove how much more creative than your peers you are!

The ideal Halloween costume has basic criteria, however, and it is a little more complex than simply dressing to the nines to go out on the town! Your outfit must show that you are up to date in terms of pop culture. You want to look like it took a lot of intelligence to think up your costume, but also do not want to seem like you’ve spent months planning it. Most importantly of all, your costume needs to prove to the world that you are funnier than the next guy or gal. So, step away from the endless entertainment offered by casino NZ games and get started on creating a perfect outfit –we cannot all keep rehashing The Joker and Harley Quinn ad infinitum.

Snapchat’s Dancing Hot Dog filter

This little dude took the world by storm when he made his Snapchat debut. No one could really wrap their heads around the reason for him being there, but his unrelenting love of the dance quickly won over Millenials far and wide.

Dressing up as this little guy is very easy. Simply wear just red, a brown vest, or a rolled-up jacket, and put some over-ear headphones on. Better yet, find a normal hot dog costume, add a pair of headphones and you’re good to go.

Beyoncé’s Instagram Birth Announcement

When Rumi and Sir Carter joined us over the summer, Beyoncé could obviously not let us know in any plebeian manner. So she instead proclaimed the arrival of the luckiest twins in the world by going on to break the record she had previously set for most likes on an Instagram post with possible the lushest photograph ever taken.

Currently standing at more than ten million likes, you will be instantly recognised if you pull off this look. Simply find the two most elaborate bed sheets you can and wrap them around yourself in the most ostentatious way possible. Bundle up some blankets to make your own twins and step into the majesty that is Beyoncé.

Zombie Taylor Swift

After a bit of an absence, Taylor Swift has literally roared back to life with a new, edgier sound. Her first single, Look What You Made Me Do, is one of the most controversial in recent memory, thanks in large part to its brilliant, bizarre music video.

One of the most easily identifiable looks from the music video is the decomposing zombie Taylor Swift, and it’s an easy look to replicate. The only things you will need are a raggedy white dress, some zombie makeup, a blonde wig, and some graveyard dirt.

Halloween is all About Having Fun

Whatever the Halloween of 2017 brings you, and no matter where it may take you, putting a little bit of thought into your costume will make the whole experience more fun, and it doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg. Get out there, trick or treaters, and show some creativity on All Hallows Eve!

#Zombie #Games #Gaming #TaylorSwift #WalkingDead