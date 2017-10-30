Mark Wahlberg Regrets Making Boogie Nights!

Star of Transformers: The Last Knight and Ted 2, Mark Wahlberg has given an interesting new take on the film that shot him to superstardom, Boogie Nights. As part of a drive he has become involved in that attempts to motivate more young people to get engaged with church activities. Whilst doing so he has spoken more openly about his approach to religion, and admitted that, looking back, he is not proud of all of the films he has made.

He specifically cited his role in the Paul Thomas Anderson blockbuster Boogie Nights, in fact, saying that this one is perhaps the film he regrets making most of all.

Hopefully God is a Film Buff

At the Q&A session, and as was reported by the Chicago Tribune, Wahlberg said that he hopes that God is a fan of the movies, and is as forgiving as he is purported to be. He added that this is because of some of the ignoble choices he had made in the past, which is when he mentioned Boogie Nights.

The Blame Lands on Boogie Nights

Boogie Nights is an American drama film from 1997 which was produced, written, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Its setting is the Los Angeles San Fernando Valley, and it concentrates on a young dishwasher who goes on to be a wildly successful star in the pornographic industry. It chronicles his rise in the Golden Age of Pornography –the 1970s and his fall in the excess that coloured the 80s. The film is a development of Anderson's The Dirk Diggler Story, a mockumentary short film from 1988, and many superb actors made it the smash hit that it became. Mark Wahlberg joined Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, John C. Reilly, Don Cheadle, William H. Macy, Heather Graham, and the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Mark Hopes that Others Identify with Him

Wahlberg added that he has never been timid about sharing details on his past and the frequent wrong turns he took before he landed where he is now. He mentioned his gang affiliations, the many types of scams and crimes he committed, and going to jail, and said that this was part of the reason troubled youngsters may be able to connect with him, and why he will continue to do as much as he can to help them.

It’s not all About the Money

Wahlberg said that giving money was all well and good, as was starting programmes, but nothing beats being present and talking directly to people. He said that being able to relate directly to someone who may be going through similar circumstances was very powerful, and that he hoped he was able to show the kids he met that a complete turnaround is totally possible. A sordid beginning can turn into a really positive thing, and that remembering this was important when going through dark times.

Strangely, Burt Reynolds, who received an Oscar nomination for Boogie Nights, expressed similar sentiments about the film. He let his regret about doing the movie be known very shortly after filming had completed on it, and famously fired his agent at the time.

