The Journey Begins! Stargate: Origins!

Most of us know about the Stargate programme and how it has changed the world sometimes for the good, sometimes for the worse. Yet, if it was not for a small team of archaeologists working at the site of the pyramids in Egypt, the Stargate would never have been found in 1928. Stargate: Origins tells this story, the series will star, Ellie Gall, Connor Trinneer, Justin Michael Terry, Salome Azizi, Philip Alexander, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Lincoln Werner Hoppe and Kelly Vint. Don’t get prepared for twenty-episode series though, this series will be available online and will consist of 10 ten minute long shorts.

Just unveiled at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, this special Behind the Scenes reel is your first official look at STARGATE: Origins. From now until its release, Stargate Command will be providing unprecedented Behind the Scenes access to the STARGATE: Origins production. From interviews with the cast and crew, to tours of the sets themselves, this is your chance to start diving into this amazing adventure before it even premieres!

