It’s The Zombie Apocalypse! Any Regrets?

Posted on by David Allen

We all know that the zombie apocalypse is coming, the problem is we just don’t know when it is coming and we know pretty well that the zombies will rise just at the wrong time, when we are not ready, these things tend to happen like that. So, when the rage virus starts turning your friends and neighbours into the walking dead will you have any regrets? These guys clearly do and they were ready for it!

I regret nothing! Well… Apart from starting that zombie apocalypse. Written and Directed by Thomas ‘TomSka‘ Ridgewell

#Zombies #Apocalypse #RageVirus #Walkers #Suvival #AnyRegrets #Preppers #EndOfTheWorld

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.