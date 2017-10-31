Its C-3PO in Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

There is not long to wait now for the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi! It is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are now on sale prior to its December 15 release and it should be no surprise that this movie is going to be massive for fans and for the box office too.

