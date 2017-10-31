Destiny 2 Expansion 1 Curse Of Osiris!

Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey. Expansion I: Curse of Osiris arrives December 5. Purchase the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass and get access to both Expansion I and Expansion II.