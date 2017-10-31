Destiny 2 Expansion 1 Curse Of Osiris!

Posted on by David Allen

Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey. Expansion I: Curse of Osiris arrives December 5. Purchase the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass and get access to both Expansion I and Expansion II.

#Destiny #Expansion #CurseOfOsiris #Mercury #TimeTravel #SpaceTravel #IkoraRey #Osiris #Playstation

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.