Halloween Ghost Stories Poster With Paul Whitehouse!

Well, its Halloween and so why not talk about the new movie Ghost Stories that will be in cinemas on Friday 13th April 2018, obviously, what other day would you expect to be released on? The movie is based on Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s original Olivier nominated stage production, it stars Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman, Paul Whitehouse, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Phillip Goodman, professor of psychology, arch-sceptic, the one-man ‘belief buster’ – has his rationality tested to the hilt when he receives a letter apparently from beyond the grave. His mentor Charles Cameron, the ‘original’ TV parapsychologist went missing fifteen years before, presumed dead and yet now he writes to Goodman saying that the pair must meet. Cameron, it seems, is still very much alive. And he needs Goodman to find a rational explanation for three stories that have shaken Cameron to his core. As Goodman investigates, he meets three haunted people, each with a tale more frightening, uncanny and inexplicable than the last.

