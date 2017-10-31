JimHopper Dancing To #StrangerThings2 Tracks!

Check this brilliant Twitter account, it’s Jim Hopper or Sheriff Hopper if you want to be formal from Hawkins in the cool TV series Stranger Things 2. As the title explains this is Jim Hopper Dancing To! In fact he is dancing to some of the great tracks from the series showing right on Netflix. Just take a little look at him doing his thing, he certainly has the moves and I might be taking some tips from him, after all, the festive season is nearly here!

Jim Hopper dancing to Like A Virgin – Madonna

Jim Hopper dancing to Like A Virgin – Madonna #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/p0X5GBuvqS — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Don’t You Want Me – The Human League

Jim Hopper dancing to Don't You Want Me – The Human League #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/sl8zlpHVB7 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 31, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic – The Police

Jim Hopper dancing to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic – The Police #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/x812b77gxe — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 29, 2017

Jim Hopper dancing to Land Down Under – Men at Work

Jim Hopper dancing to Land Down Under – Men at Work #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/gtBOWvxEk3 — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

