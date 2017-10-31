#JimHopper Dancing To #StrangerThings2 Tracks!

Posted on by David Allen

Check this brilliant Twitter account, it’s Jim Hopper or Sheriff Hopper if you want to be formal from Hawkins in the cool TV series Stranger Things 2. As the title explains this is Jim Hopper Dancing To! In fact he is dancing to some of the great tracks from the series showing right on Netflix. Just take a little look at him doing his thing, he certainly has the moves and I might be taking some tips from him, after all, the festive season is nearly here!

Jim Hopper dancing to Like A Virgin – Madonna

Jim Hopper dancing to Don’t You Want Me – The Human League

Jim Hopper dancing to Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic – The Police

Jim Hopper dancing to Land Down Under – Men at Work

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.