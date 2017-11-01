Animated LED Coffee Table For Your Home!

The LED Table is an interactive coffee table displaying cool effects and animations synced with your music, as well as games and is fully controllable using your smartphone. Customize your effects to impress friends and family, light up your parties and get a smooth ambient light in your living room.

You think that this is the sort of thing that only exists in the homes of the future, well the future is now and you will be able to buy one of these cool LED tables early next year from around £249! Although if you are that impressed with it and want to grab yourself a bargain, then check out the LED table on Kickstarter where you can get a DIY kit from £115 or one of the first tables out of the factory for just £225, bargain!

