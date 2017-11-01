Fight For Honour In Ghost Of Tsushima!

Posted on by David Allen

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan–until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting–the way of the Ghost–as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

Ghost of Tsushima, a new game from Sucker Punch Productions for owners of the Playstation 4, we do not have a release date or prices yet.

#GhostOfTsushima #PlaystationFour #Japan #Samurai #Warrior #Revenge #SuckerPunch #Game

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.