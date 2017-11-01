Prynt Turns Your Phone Into An Instant Camera!

Our community of users inspire us with their creativity everyday! We’ve seen so many cool DIYs from party favors and wall decorations to scrapbooks and gift tags with hidden messages – Prynt Pocket is truly the fuel to our users creative fire. But there’s more, Prynt photos are perfect for family gatherings, birthday parties, and any other occasion you wish to snap. Here are some of our favorite Prynt moments from users.

Instant photos are coming back and with Prynt you do not have to get yourself a new camera, you just carry on as normal taking photos using your smartphone and then when you have the one that you like, just print it and share the old fashioned way! They are expecting to begin selling the Prynt early next year, but you could get 20% off the future retail price by pledging $119 on the projects Kickstarter page.

