Autonauts! The Rise Of The Automated World!

The game is based on the Automationauts a race of robots that travel through space with one goal, to automate entire worlds. Yet as we know all planets are different and have a different set of resources available. The Automationauts make use of whatever is available to build robots first of all and they are then responsible to complete the job.

We’ve been tinkering with Autonauts since April of this year with the most basic of prototypes. In late June we released our first Pre-Pre-Pre-Alpha version (you can see a playthrough here). Since then, every week without fail, we’ve updated the game with new features, enhancements and bug fixes, always in touch with and prioritising feedback from our growing, discerning community of early adopters.

We are expecting to see this game launch around the middle of next year, but it is on Kickstarter right now and that means you can help them out, while at the same time getting a perk at the same time. In this case, for just £8 you can get yourself a digital copy of the game downloaded from Steam. It is not going to break the bank, but it could help this game become a reality.

