The Eve Smart Touchscreen Mirror!

The Eve Smart Mirror is simple and familiar, simple plug and play operation until an Eve Smart Mirror Application brings it to life. It is compatible with an ever-growing list of applications/technologies. It is easy to install and will work with different frames by easily swapping frames in and out as your needs change.

If you would like to be connected no matter what you are doing, then maybe this is the sort of thing that you would love to have in your home. They are expecting the Eve Smart mirror to be ready for sale early next year and currently, the pre-order price is around $250, but only for a limited amount of time and units. For more details and information on where you can get one, head on over to the Eve Smart mirror page on Kickstarter.

#EveSmartMirror #Mirror #Connected #SmartMirror #Touchscreen #Apps #InteractiveMirror