Slashrun! Fruit Ninja Mashed With Blade Runner!

This is an interesting game idea, based on a future world, a bit like Bladerunner, but it also uses classic skills such as jumping and running to escape the enemy, until you are in a position to strike and then you simply swipe the screen to slash your opponent.

Slashrun is a fast-paced, jam-packed action/runner game with unique gameplay where you jump, double jump, triple jump, and slash your enemies as easily as swiping a screen— all in a gorgeous, cyberpunk procedurally generated world full of cybernetic dangers and electric shadows!

They are hoping to get this game out early next year and you can help them by visiting the Kickstarter page. There are some interesting perks, but if you want the early edition of the game pledge 25 Euros for the Android version or 30 Euros for the iOS version.

#Slashrun #Cyberpunk #Game #Bladerunner #FruitNinja #Display #Gameplay #SlashrunGame