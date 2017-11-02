The SlingFin Honey Badger Backpack!

If you are into biking, climbing, extreme sports or just want a backpack that is tough and light, then the new Honey Badger backpack from SlingFin could be the one for you. It is made from a semi-rigid Durian, which is a shell made from a high density polyethylene with UV inhibitors and a woven polypropylene thermoplastic composite. It offers around 25 litres of storage and weighs in at just over two pounds, it looks great too!

They are hoping to get this cool looking backpack on sale by the middle of next year when it will cost around $229, but if you are in hurry and would like a bargain at the same time, get over to the Kickstarter page where you can find more information and details of how you can get one of the first SlingFin Honey Badger backpacks off the production line for just $165!

Reaching our Kickstarter goal will allow us to purchase fabrics, foams, and other raw materials for production. It will also allow us to make production moulds for the pack body and lid. These pre-production costs really add up. With your support, we plan to deliver all Honey Badger packs within five months of project funding.

