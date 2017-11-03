AR Brings 19 Crimes Wine Bottle To Life!

Take a look at these wine bottles from 19 Crimes, the wine is good and yet we are focussing on the labels. The reason for this is that with the 19 Crimes app and a clever use of AR, just point your smartphone’s camera at the label and it will come to life with the story of the person on the label!

The men on our labels are not those of fiction. They were flesh and blood. Criminals and scholars. In history, they share a bond receiving “punishment by transportation.” It could have shattered their spirits. It didn’t. Today, we toast those men and the principles they lived by.

In the 18th Century if you were found guilty of one of the 19 Crimes, you would be transported to Australia, which at the time was a penal colony, but is now a paradise! To find out the real stories behind labels get the app from Google Play for Android and from iTunes for iOS.

