Back to the Future! 1967 Volkswagen Bus!

This is a brilliant VW Van conversion, you get the gullwing doors, the time travel controls built into the dash and there is that all-important flux capacitor, after all without that time travel is impossible. The good news is you can actually buy this machine from Velocity Motorcars for a cool $89,995, of course, being able to time travel will enable you to recoup that investment back in no time at all, simply do what Biff Tannen did, everyone is a winner.

