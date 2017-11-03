Félicette! The Cat That Went Into Space!

Anyone interested in the history of space travel would already know about Laika the dog and Ham the chimpanzee, but what about Félicette, the only cat ever to travel into near space and back! On the 18th of October 1963, a Veronique rocket blasted off from a base in Hammaguir, Algeria with Félicette the cat on board. The flight reached a height of 157 kilometres and lasted just 13 minutes.

Félicette is the first and only cat to experience the weightlessness of space. Although other animals in space, such as Laika the dog and Ham the chimpanzee, are well-known within popular culture and have lasting memorials, very few people are aware that a cat went to space at all. Now it’s time for The Astrocat to get the memorial she rightly deserves.

Now, there are calls for a permanent memorial for Félicette the space cat. In order for this to happen the project is on Kickstarter looking to raise funds. If this is something that appeals to you then this is your chance to get involved. Pledges start from £1 and go up to £6,000 with various perks available to anyone that backs the Félicette project.

