Top 3 Secrets You Should Know To Get The Most Out Of Your Cobra Radar Detector

So, you just got yourself a brand new Cobra radar detector – your very first such gadget – and now you feel you are “king of the road”. Well, hold your horses, dear user, as using a radar detector properly means more than just simply slapping it onto the dash or windshield and cruising off into the sunset. Even though Cobra detectors are solid products, if you don’t utilize yours properly or don’t understand what it’s trying to tell you, you’re basically throwing money out the window.

So, here are our top 3 secrets to help you make the most of your Cobra radar detector.

1. Make sure to mount it properly

The first rule you must keep in mind no matter what detector model you have is that it must be mounted where it will have a clear ‘view’ of the potential threats ahead,

while also allowing you to read whatever it displays without having to take your eyes off the road. This means either mounting it on the dash or choosing a mid-windshield location.

One common misconception is that you must mount your detector as highly on your windshield as possible, in order to be able to detect all incoming signals better. After all, taller antennas on vehicles ensure the best radio reception, right? And don’t TV and Radio stations use skyscraper-height towers for broadcasting their signals over long distances? Well, yes, this is true, but the radar used by the police patrols is slightly different from the signals broadcasted by the FM station you listen to every morning.

Police radar does not send out signals in a 360-degree circle. The speed gun’s radar beam is very narrow on purpose, in some cases spanning only 9 degrees. This beam will produce a lot of scatter, as it will bounce off metallic objects in its path. In our experience, we’ve never seen a radar detector whose performance increased when placed on the highest spot of the windshield.

What’s more, mounting a detector on the upper windshield area will actually mess up the unit’s laser detection capabilities. A laser beam is incredibly small, and, if the police officer aims it at your license plate (which is a fairly common practice) your detector will not be able to pick it up in time.

2. Learn what your Cobra radar detector is trying to tell you

The best radar detector on the market 2018 will give you various notifications depending on the band signals it identifies and their strength. Since not only police speed guns employ radar signals, no matter how good a detector is there are always chances of receiving false positives. Or it can happen the other way around, if you don’t take your detector out for dinner in order to get to know each other better, you might think it’s just a false alarm, and then… boom: you’ve got yourself a speeding ticket!

For starters, here are a couple facts to keep in mind:

Weak X-band warnings will very often be just false alerts, unless you live in a region where X-band radar guns are still utilized (many police departments have switched to other bands).

Weak Ka or K-band signals might suggest a false alarm at first; on the other hand, there can be other meanings. The radar might simply be so far away that the terrain can intermittently block the signals, or the radar gun might be pointed away from your travelling direction. Or – the most “dangerous” case of all – there might be an Instant-On radar gun “shooting” at the traffic ahead of

you.

As you can see, you really need to learn what your Cobra radar detector is actually “saying” if you want to avoid uncomfortable (read expensive and risky) situations.

3. Protect your little road trip ally as well as it protects you

This might sound obvious, but it is amazing how many people sometimes forget about this “minor detail”. Leaving your detector in plain sight on the dashboard of the vehicle in a remote parking lot is like giving your luggage and your wallet to a complete stranger for safekeeping. You’re simply asking for trouble and, sooner or later, it will find you.

Therefore, you should always keep in mind the following: always hide your detector, as well as its bracket and cord whenever you leave your car unattended, especially overnight. And don’t forget to wipe off any marks left by the suction cups on the windshield, as thieves are generally smart enough to put two and two together.

In A Nutshell

So, what’s on the final radar?

These are our three tips to help you get the most out of your Cobra radar detector. Follow them to the letter in order for you and your little ally to enjoy a fruitful friendship and a lot of peaceful car trips together!

#Cobra #Radar #CobraRadarDetector #Car #SpeedCamera #RoadTrip #Driving