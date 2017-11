By now we should expect to see both Apple and Samsung lock horns over new product launches, so we should not be surprised at this video from Samsung that apparently mocks not only Apple and its loyal customers, but also the new flagship smartphone the iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up Upgrade to Galaxy. Learn more: smsng.us/Switch

#Samsung #Apple #iPhone #Galaxy #SamsungGalaxy #AppleiPhoneX #Smartphones #Advertising #Marketing