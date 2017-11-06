Whisper! When Your Amazon Echo Becomes Aware!

There are plenty of scary stories based on computers and artificial intelligence, so when you allow this technology into your home and access to all of your devices, should you be surprised when things start to go wrong? Well, this short movie from Julian Terry should make you think twice before you allow an AI into your life, you have been warned!

This short may make you want to unplug your Echo at night…Julian Terry

#AI #Amazon #Echo #AmazonEcho #Hub #Computers #Smarthome #Smartdevices #ScaryStories #WhenAIGoesWrong